Rwanda joins International Dairy Federation

Published on 13.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

The International Dairy Federation (IDF) on Friday announced the accession of Rwanda, as its newest member.As the world’s leading dairy organization, IDF plays an important role in ensuring that the proper policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to achieve this goal.

Rwanda will benefit from being part of this dynamic network of leading experts whose objective is to support and develop the dairy sector worldwide.

The activities of IDF members promote dialogue, forge links, privilege development partnerships, build capacity and develop best practices within dairy sector around the world.

