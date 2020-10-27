Rwanda key genocide suspect arrested in Netharland

International › APA

Joseph Mugenzi, one of the wanted suspects of the Rwandan genocide, has been arrested in Netharland, the Dutch Police’s International Crimes Team announced TuesdayThe  71-year-old  genocide suspect who claimed to be a former bank clerk and a pharmacy  owner in Kigali in 1994 was arrested on Tuesday, the Dutch Police  confirmed in an official document obtained by APA in Kigali.

Rwanda has requested for the extradition of Joseph Mugenzi for crimes committed against the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Reports  indicate that the suspect has been living in the Netherlands since 2000   where he also assumed different roles in the opposition group in exile  as the president of FDU-Inkingi, an unregistered political group that  is known to openly deny the Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi.

Mugenzi was tried and convicted in absentia by a Gacaca court for crimes of genocide.

He is, however, eligible for retrial, should he be extradited to Rwanda, it said.

According to the Dutch prosecution, the fugitive had been granted asylum in 2,000.

In  2013, the Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) revoked  the residence permit granted to him after the Dutch Ministry of Foreign  Affairs issued an official message about him.

Rwanda had  requested The Netherlands to handover several criminals, to account for  their role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis that claimed over a  million lives.

