Rwanda lake accident still leaves Chines national missing

Rwandan Police said on Thursday it is continuously combing the deep waters of Lake Kivu (West) after reports confirmed that a Chinese national who was on board of a pickup vehicle that went off the road before plunging into the waters earlier this week is still missing.It was reported that three people drowned including the Chinese national who is still missing in the accident. At least 9 survived the accident.

“The police together with the unity of marines of Rwandan army have dispatched search teams to look for the remaining missing passenger,” police spokesperson in Western province Emmanuel Kayigi.

Reports disclosed that two lifeless bodies wererecovered by police so far.

Officials are unsure what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle and end up in the the deep water of Lake Kivu.

Rwanda has in recent months implemented measures to reduce road traffic accidents and avoid fatalities.

Some of these include; speed limit controls, strict laws on helmets, seat-belt usage, discouraging drink-driving or use of mobile phones while driving, yearly police motor vehicle inspections, as well as improved road infrastructure.

Statistics from the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Department of Traffic and Road Safety indicate that at least 465 people died in road accidents last year, while 654 others sustained injuries in the same period.