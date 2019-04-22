Rwanda: Largest China-funded admin complex inagurated

A state-of-the-art administrative office complex and which is set to accommodate several government departments was inaugurated Monday in Kimihurura, a suburb of Kigali under a total allocation of $27 million disbursed by China to Rwanda.Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and the Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zheng Jianbag presided over the inauguration ceremony of the new five-floor administration building which was attended by several high ranking officials of the Rwandan government.

Speaking at the occasion, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said that the new facility donated by China will help staff of the office of the Prime Minister and those from other public institutions to give quality, fast and effective service delivery.

The inauguration of the new complex facility comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Rwanda in July this year.

During the visit, 15 bilateral agreements between two countries were signed, reports said.

China’s support to Rwanda’s development process is in the form of concessional loans, grants, technical support in infrastructure projects as well as scholarships for students in health, education and technology sectors.