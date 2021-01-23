Rwanda launches COVID-19 random testing amid surge of new cases

Rwanda health officials’ effrts to slow the spread of COVID-19 will include effective Saturday a random testing program to identify asymptomatic individuals at the grassroot level.The Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said that 20,125 people in Kigali city will be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 as part of the exercise , which is being conducted in conjunction with municipality authority in Kigali.

According to RBC, the service will be free of charge, and eligible for people who are above 70 years of age, those who have incurable diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, blood pressure, diseases of liver

and kidney, and contacts of already Covid-19 confirmed cases who have not yet been tested.

The Rwanda Biomedical Centre added that those who belong to the mentioned groups will go for testing at their respective cell offices at 7 a.m. on dates that will be communicated by their cell

authorities.

“This exercise will help health institutions to ascertain the state of the pandemic in these groups of people and help in making appropriate decisions,” Rwandan authorities said.

Rwanda’s capital city Kigali has returned to a total coronavirus January lockdown since as infections are mounting in the capital city of this East African nation.

According to one of the resolutions from Cabinet’s meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, the surge in cases specifically in the City of Kigali has necessitated a lockdown.

Businesses except for food, banks and medicine will be closed and no more people most will be allowed to gather outdoors.