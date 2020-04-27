Rwanda launches e-pass amid COVID-19 lockdown

Rwanda National Police has officially launched an online platform on which people in need of essential services will be requesting for movement clearance four days ahead of the end of lockdown period to expire on 30 April.The platform requires the applicants to feed in their personal details including names, national ID number, telephone number; details of the journey (point of departure and destination), reason for movement and vehicle number plate.

After submitting the required details, the applicant is required to wait for response in form of an SMS notification from Police for approved or rejected movement.

Those cleared for movement will be required to present the approval SMS to officers in case they are stopped by the police on their journey.

Under current lockdown to expire Thursday people have been obliged not to make unnecessary movements outside of their homes.

Businesses across the country are also closed except for those dealing in essential commodities like fuel, food items and medicine.

Rwanda has registered last Friday the highest number of New Coronavirus in a single day, recording 22 new cases out of 1,046 tests conducted.