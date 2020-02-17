Rwanda launches nationwide inspection on food safety

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FD) announced Monday said it has concluded a three-months nationwide inspection on food safety in a move to ensure that all food processing industries, to ensure that packaging and raw materials, storage facilities, processing equipment, personnel and staff hygiene,among others, comply with the safety standards.During this exercise, the Government agency focuses on checking for shelf life of products and examines authorized food additives to make sure that the right doses of preserving products are being applied, according to the statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

The campaign mainly targets prominent problems concerning best-selling food items such as food additives like any other products which is harmless when consumed at required doses.

For example in preservation of meat the authorized additives Colorozo (E250) and Sodium Metabosulfite (E223) are unsafe only when an inaccurate dose is used, the Government’s agency said.

Rwandan health officials also said they have intensified their crackdown on the crimes of producing and selling fake and shoddy condiments, tobacco, alcohol, beverages and local food, and crimes concerning illegal health food-related additives, fraud and misleading advertising.

Post market surveillance is regularly conducted and the Authority receives daily reports on suspected poor-quality products and when they fail physical tests and

visual inspections, they are removed from the market, it said.