International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda launches nationwide inspection on food safety

Published on 17.02.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FD) announced Monday said it has concluded a three-months nationwide inspection on food safety in a move to ensure that all food processing industries, to ensure that packaging and raw materials, storage facilities, processing equipment, personnel and staff hygiene,among others, comply with the safety standards.During  this exercise, the Government agency focuses on checking for shelf life  of products and examines authorized food additives to make sure that  the right doses of preserving products are being applied, according to  the statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

The campaign  mainly  targets prominent problems concerning best-selling food items such as   food additives like any other products  which is harmless when consumed  at required doses.

For example in preservation of meat the  authorized additives Colorozo (E250) and Sodium Metabosulfite (E223) are  unsafe only when an inaccurate dose is used, the Government’s agency  said.

Rwandan health officials also said they have intensified  their crackdown on the crimes of producing and selling fake and shoddy  condiments, tobacco, alcohol, beverages and local food, and crimes  concerning illegal health food-related additives, fraud and misleading  advertising.

Post market surveillance is regularly conducted and  the Authority receives daily reports on suspected poor-quality products  and when they fail physical tests and

visual inspections, they are removed from the market, it said.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top