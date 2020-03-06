Rwanda launches public awareness campaign amid coronavirus outbreak

Although no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rwanda, the outbreak of the virus has turned virulent in recent weeks pushing health officials Friday to raise awareness of prevention measures in public places like hand-washing, respond to the threat of COVID-19.The first phase of the campaign began Friday with vehicles fitted with acoustic speakers mobilizing the general public to wash hands at time public health teams are working continuously towards providing coronavirus response.

In a statement issued in kigali Friday, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said that although no detected case of coronavirus in Rwanda, people should be cautious as the spread of the coronavirus was “likely” to become “more significant”

Currently Rwandan business community with increasingly close ties to China, is being mobilized to communicate any suspected case of coronavirus contraction.

As part of prevention measures, Rwanda has intensified prevention by deploying a team of medics who work 24 hours at the International airport using high-tech equipment to screen all passengers and follow up on their travel history.

Last month, Rwanda Military Hospital, located in Kanombe, a suburb of Kigali city, conducted simulation exercises aimed at preparing for a possible outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease and managing it.

According to the ministry of health, the medical Simulation Exercise tested Rwandan army medical service personnel and other stakeholders on the readiness and general conduct during a probable Coronavirus outbreak in Rwanda.

As part of prevention mechanisms, Rwandan health officials have installed thermal-imaging cameras at Kigali International Airport to detect any Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases among passengers .

According to the Head of Epidemiology and Surveillance Response Division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Dr José Nyamusore, the installation of these new devices is part of Rwanda’s measures put in place to control the spread of coronavirus.