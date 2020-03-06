International › APA

Rwanda launches public awareness campaign amid coronavirus outbreak

Published on 06.03.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Although no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rwanda, the outbreak of the virus has turned virulent in recent weeks pushing health officials Friday to raise awareness of prevention measures in public places like hand-washing, respond to the threat of COVID-19.The first phase of the campaign began Friday with  vehicles fitted with acoustic speakers mobilizing the general public to  wash hands at time public health teams are working continuously towards  providing coronavirus response.

In a statement issued  in kigali Friday, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said that  although no detected case of coronavirus in Rwanda,  people should be  cautious as the spread of the coronavirus was “likely” to become “more  significant”

Currently Rwandan business community with  increasingly close ties to China, is being mobilized to communicate any  suspected case of coronavirus contraction.

As part of prevention  measures, Rwanda has intensified prevention by deploying a team of  medics who work 24 hours at the International airport using high-tech  equipment to screen all passengers and follow up on their travel  history.

Last month, Rwanda Military Hospital, located in  Kanombe, a suburb of Kigali city, conducted simulation exercises aimed  at preparing for a possible outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease and  managing it.

According to the ministry of health, the medical  Simulation Exercise tested Rwandan army medical service personnel and  other stakeholders on the readiness and general conduct during a  probable Coronavirus outbreak in Rwanda.

As part of prevention mechanisms,  Rwandan  health officials have installed thermal-imaging cameras at Kigali  International Airport to detect any Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases among  passengers .

According to the Head of  Epidemiology and Surveillance Response Division at Rwanda Biomedical  Centre (RBC), Dr José Nyamusore, the installation of these new devices  is part of Rwanda’s measures put in place to control the spread of  coronavirus.

