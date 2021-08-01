Rwanda lift lockdowns in Kigali, more districts despite rising COVID-19 cases

Rwanda will lift full lockdowns in the capital city Kigali and eight more districts effective Sunday despite detecting 971 new COVID-19 cases in one day, according to the Cabinet resolution obtained Saturday.Among the districts currently under lockdown, three are located in the Northern Province, two districts in Western Province and two in South and two in Eastern Province.

The statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office in Kigali added that inter-district movement shall also resume with an exception of fifty sectors under a localized lockdown.

“Movements will be prohibited between 6PM to 4AM as business closes at 5PM and all social gatherings are prohibited,” reads part of the statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

Among other measures, public transport and private businesses will operate at 50% capacity while private and public offices operate at 15% capacity.

Meetings and conferences should not exceed 30% of the venue capacity and attendants should present a negative Covid-19 test, as per the new restrictions.

Attendance of a wake or vigil should not exceed 10 persons just like civil and religious weddings, but for the latter, the attendants must have a negative Covid-19 test.