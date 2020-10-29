Rwanda local elections set for Feb 2021

Published on 29.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Local Government ministry on Thursday announced the organisation of local elections for officials from district to village level in February next year.The latest local leaders’ elections were held in October 2017.

It is expected that the election at the village and cell levels will be by lining up behind candidates, while for sector and district levels they will be by secret ballot.

Normally, local government officials from district to village level have a five-year term for a maximum of two mandates.

The grassroots elections include those of advisory councils from the cell level to the district level.

The advisory council then elects the executive committee members at the district level.

Rwanda has 30 districts in total.