Rwanda lockdown: Business owners asked to stay home

A few hours after the closure of two main markets in the Rwandan capital Kigali following a new surge in COVID-19 outbreak, traders operating in the same facilities have been told to stay home until further notice, according to an official correspondence shared with APA on Tuesday.The new instruction comes after two main markets in Kigali and the businesses in their vicinity were closed for one week, effective August 17 by the municipal authorities in Kigali.

The casual laborers who give support services to the clients in these areas are also affected by the decision, it said.

Physical distancing has been a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19 in Rwanda because the virus can be transmitted from person to person and the entire population have been urged to never get within two metres of anyone who is not a part of their household.

Rwanda’s preventive measures correspond with similar actions other governments are taking globally in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Rwanda’s land border crossings remain closed except Kigali International airport where arriving passengers are asked to carry out COVID-19 tests 72 hours before travelling to Rwanda and present the test certificate by an international Standard Organization (ISO) certified laboratory.