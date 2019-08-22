International › APA

Rwanda maintains warning to citizens against travelling to Uganda

Published on 22.08.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and EAC affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe on Thursday asked people to desist from travelling to Uganda because of safety concerns, just a day after Uganda and Rwanda have mended fences at regional summit in Luanda.”There are still some issued to be  resolved between the two countries before people start travelling to  Uganda,” the Rwandan senior government official said while referring to  several dozen of Rwandan citizens who are currently detained in Ugandan  prisons.

According to him, the issue of security of Rwandans in  Uganda has been longstanding and it is not something that could be  resolved after the summit [in Angola]

“We are strongly advising  those who do not have necessary business in Uganda not to do so until  this problem is sorted out”, Nduhungirehe said.

The reaction by  Rwandan official comes after Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday  met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Wednesday in the Angolan  capital city Luanda where the two leaders signed  the Memorandum of  Understanding aimed at smoothing over relations between the two  countries.

reacting to the signature, Rwandan President Paul  Kagame stressed that if  there are difficulties going on by trade not  going on across the border and there are also problems when people can’t  cross the border, when you have people who get arrested when they cross  the border, that affects the movement of people, of goods and trade.

“hen  you have an open border, you have goods and people. When you create a  problem for people to move across the border from one side to another,  then you have closed the border to people and goods,” the Rwandan leader  said shortly after shaking hands with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweli  Kaguta Museveni.

In a related development, Uganda’s  communications regulator on Thursday wrote an official correspondence to  Internet Service Providers ordering them to block access to multiple  Rwandan-based news websites.

When contacted for comment, Patrick  Nyirishema, the Director-General of Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory  Authority said that he had reached out to his Ugandan counterpart  seeking clarification of the blockage.

In December last year, a  report by UN Group of Experts named Uganda as one of the sources of  recruits for a Rwanda rebel group based in eastern DR Congo that calls  itself P5 (created by five groups opposed to Kigali, including RNC of  wanted Rwandan dissident Kayumba Nyamwasa, and FDLR, an outfit that  includes key architects of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi).

The  two countries were on the same side in the DRC war that led to the fall  of longtime dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and in the subsequent rebel  effort to topple his late successor, Laurent Kabila.

They fell  out in June 2000 after a series of clashes in the north-eastern DR Congo  city of Kisangani, which both sides accused each other of starting.

