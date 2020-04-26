International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda makes minor reshuffle in military

Published on 26.04.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has made minor reshuffle in the military especially with the deputy commander of Reserve Forces Maj.Gen. Innocent Kabandana appointed to head the strategic military academy.The minor reshuffle  comes a few months after President Kagame had in November last year  made several changes and deployments in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

During  the previous reshuffle, Major General Jean Bosco Kazura a former close  adviser to President Kagame has been promoted to General and appointed  RDF Chief of Defence Staff.

Prior to this  appointment,   General Kazura served as deputy commander of the African  Union peacekeeping force in the Darfur region of Sudan.

In  June 2013,  General Kazura was appointed as Force Commander of MINUSMA  (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in  Mali).

In February this year,  President   Kagame as Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces sets the exact  number of years that senior army officer will be in their appointments.

The  top officers concerned are the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of  Staff, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff and the Inspector General.

The  new Presidential Order in Article 18 stipulates that: “The Chief of  Defence Staff, the Chiefs of Staff, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff and the  Inspector General serve a five (5) year term, renewable once.”

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top