Rwanda makes minor reshuffle in military

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has made minor reshuffle in the military especially with the deputy commander of Reserve Forces Maj.Gen. Innocent Kabandana appointed to head the strategic military academy.The minor reshuffle comes a few months after President Kagame had in November last year made several changes and deployments in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

During the previous reshuffle, Major General Jean Bosco Kazura a former close adviser to President Kagame has been promoted to General and appointed RDF Chief of Defence Staff.

Prior to this appointment, General Kazura served as deputy commander of the African Union peacekeeping force in the Darfur region of Sudan.

In June 2013, General Kazura was appointed as Force Commander of MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali).

In February this year, President Kagame as Commander-in-Chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces sets the exact number of years that senior army officer will be in their appointments.

The top officers concerned are the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of Staff, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff and the Inspector General.

The new Presidential Order in Article 18 stipulates that: “The Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of Staff, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff and the Inspector General serve a five (5) year term, renewable once.”