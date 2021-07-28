Rwanda, Malawi to enhance cooperation on law enforcement, security

Rwandan and Malawian Police chiefs have expressed their common desire to implement the consensus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations on law enforcement, security and other fields, a Police source revealed Tuesday in KigaiRwanda’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Malawi where he held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Dr. George Kainja as the two police institutions continued to reinforce their cooperation and to explore more areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes, the statement said.

The bilateral visit is in the framework of the cooperation pact signed between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) in 2019, which formalized mutual interests in various disciplines of policing such as joint training, joint operations, tracking and exchange of criminals, combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, information sharing on fugitives and other security related matters. It also followed a similar bilateral meeting held in Kigali last month.

The senior Rwandan Police officer noted that such engagements reflect “strong relationship and commitment” to further strengthen bilateral security cooperation between Rwanda and Malawi police institutions.

“In the face of prevailing global and regional security threats, we value Malawi’s efforts on bilateral and multilateral stages to seek sustainable solution to security challenges in the region and beyond,” IGP Munyuza said.

During the bilateral meeting, the two Police institutions also discussed, among others, training and sharing expertize, security challenges and transnational crimes in the two countries, region, and the continent at large.

During Monday’s meeting, the two sides signed a mutual recognition and redemption agreement on various security issues, it said.