Rwanda: Mass testing returns amidst Covid-19 surge

Rwanda on Thursday reintroduced random Covid-19 testing especially on the streets of Kigali to generate latest data concerning the prevalence of the virus in the country.This will be the second time such exercise is being conducted where the campaign targets randomly selected populations mostly from the streets on vuluntary basis.

Earlier, at the beginning of July, the government carried out a similar campaign within various parts of the city, during which almost 5,000 people were tested.

Reports said that all tests are free of charge, but if payments were considered, the service could cost about $50.

A request has been made to all all residents to cooperate with deployed medical teams for the sake of the successful completion of this important activity, it said.

According to the government, this new campaign will help better isolate patients, reduce the transmissions rate and contribute to the return of workers in charge of essential workers.

Rwanda currently has registered 2,644 COVID-19 cases, 1,698 of which have recovered while 936 are active cases.

So far 345,920 tests have been conducted.