Rwanda media dwell on Rwanda-South Africa trade relations

Rwandan daily newspapers Monday focused heavily on a statement by South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa who has not shied from openly stating his admiration of Rwanda at other different occasions.”Ramaphosa Says ‘South Africa Is Most Beautiful’, But Then Kagame Reminded Him ‘Rwanda Is Most Business-Friendly’ was the headline of the Prive daily ‘The Chronicles’ which reminded that this declaration was made during three-day Africa Investment Forum that opened Monday in Sandton, Johannesburg.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Mozambique’s Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário among the leaders attending.

According to the newspaper, though the four leaders were presented as a united team there to talk for all the 54 nations, at some point, each made it clear they are selling their country.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa, as host, spoke first. “This forum has become a marketplace for attracting investment into our great continent,” he said, adding: “As we sit here we will talk about our own countries but we want to have a broad continental look because Africa’s time has come.”

Ramaphosa then became the South African head of state, pointing out no other country was like it. He said South Africa was the most beautiful nation on the continent.

But for Kagame, whom Ramaphosa has not shied from openly stating his admiration of Rwanda at other separate previous events, also spoke for the continent first. “Only Africans have let ourselves down,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Kagame also put back his Rwanda attire, touting it the best place you can invest your money. South Africa can win the beauty contest, Kagame told the business executives listening, but Rwanda is your best business destination.

In another article, the pro-government daily, The New Times reported that President Kagame will also participate in a session titled:

“Invest in African Space: Conversation with African Heads of State”, in which national investment priorities will be discussed.

The summit serves towards Rwanda’s ambitions of attracting regional and international investors to take on opportunities in a number of sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, manufacturing among others, the newspaper said.