Rwanda meeting HIV control targets – Minister

Rwanda has achieved great success in controlling its HIV epidemic through prevention and treatment programs to reach its 90:90:90 targets, the country’s Health minister Diane Gashumba claimed on Friday.The 90:90:90 targets are jointly launched by United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and partners in 2014 with the aim to diagnose 90 percent of all HIV-positive people, provide antiretroviral therapy for 90 percent of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 90 percent of those treated by the year 2020.

“Latest results show that Rwanda is currently beyond that figure” Dr Gashumba said.

According to the senior Rwandan official, this means that the country has already met all the three 90:90:90 targets.

Latest official estimates indicate that the country’s prevalence rate currently stands at 3 percent among the general population.

90-90-90 means at least 90 percent of all people living with HIV know their positive status, 90 percent of seropositive people receive treatment, while 90 percent with HIV are no longer infectious.