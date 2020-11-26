Rwanda military probes army “defector”

Rwandan military prosecution has started investigation into an alleged defilement involving a soldier identified as Sergeant Major Kabera Robert a.k.a “Sergeant Robert”, a judicial source told APA on Thursday.The accused is reported to have defected to neighboring Uganda.

“The crime was allegedly committed on 21 November 2020 in Ndera Sector, Gasabo district” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a press statement issued earlier this week.

If found guilty Sergeant Robert could serve a 20 to 25 year jail sentence and if the alleged sexual abuse resulted to the infection of a sexually transmitted disease, the soldier-singer could spend the rest of his life behind bars, judicial reports said.

Sgt. Maj. Kabera, a musician in the Rwandan army band, was said to have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

He is said to be a heavy drinker.

According to sources that know Kabera well, the soldier has been known for indiscipline throughout his career, but was given chances to redeem himself.

Following the announcement by the Rwandan military, the Ugandan media reported on Thursday that the soldier has defected, alleging persecution.

The defection comes at a time when a blazing row between the two neighbors has been simmering for the past two years but escalated when Rwanda closed its border in February last year.

The tensions have paralysed the flow of goods and people, and dealt a heavy blow to the lives of citizens residing in border communities.