Rwanda minister resigns over assault

Rwanda’s State Minister in Charge of Constitution and Legal Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana has resigned after pushing a female security guard to the ground, a statement from the Prime Minister office has confirmed over the weekend.The incident, which took place on Monday, was revealed after an eyewitness tweeted about it.

Mr Uwizeyimana has since apologised on Twitter, saying he deeply regretted what had happened.

“It should not have happened to me as a leader and public official. I already apologised to the ISCO [Intersec Security Company] staff and I now do so by apologising publicly” the minister said.

He later visited the security guard at her employer’s office.

However, despite this apology, many Rwandans on social media continued to push for his resignation and then on Thursday, the Office of the Prime Minister announced Mr Uwizeyimana would quit his post.

Their tweet also announced the resignation of Issac Munyakazi, the minister in charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) had earlier confirmed that investigations were underway to ascertain what happened following Uwizeyimana’s assault on the security guard.

The incident happened at Grand Pension Plaza, one of business tower in the capital Kigali.