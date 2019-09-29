Rwanda, Morocco in bids to host world’s biggest cycling event

Rwanda and Morocco have submitted separate bids to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championshipsthe Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) Chairman, Aimable Bayingana on Saturday confirmed the East African nation’s bid to host the tournament.

The host nations between 2019 and 2024 have already been determined.

With host nations between 2019 and 2024 already known, Rwanda would be the first African country to host the world’s biggest cycling event since its inception in 1921.

Cycling in Rwanda has been on a remarkable rise over the last decade, with Tour du Rwanda defying the odds to become the country’s biggest sporting event and the biggest cycling race on the continent, up from the amateur event it was in 2008.

Since February this year, Tour du Rwanda was upgraded from a 2.2 to a 2.1 UCI category race, making it Africa’s second race with 2.1 badge, after Gabon’s La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

Commenting Saturday on the bids submitted by Rwanda and Morocco, the President of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), David Lappartient said the applications are now closed.

“We have so far received two formal applications,” he said.