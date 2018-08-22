Rwanda names 17 players for AFCON qualifiers

Published on 22.08.2018 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s newly appointed national football coach, Vincent Mashami, has unveiled a provisional list of 17 players that will take on Cote d’Ivoire on 9 September in Kigali in the second round of Group H qualifiers for the 2019 African Nations Cup to be hosted by Cameroon.

Among the new short-listed players, are Omar Rwabugiri and Saidi Iragire of Mukura Victory Sport, a club that qualified recently to represent Rwanda at the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

According to sports sources on Wednesday, the following is the list of invited players:

Goalkeepers – Yves Kimenyi(APR FC), Omar Rwabugiri (Mukura VS) and Fiacre Ntwali (Intare FC)

Defenders – Saidi Iragire (Mukura VS), Herve Rugwiro (APR FC), Michel Rusheshangoga (No Team), Emmanuel Manishimwe (APR FC) and Ftina Omborenga (APR FC)

Midfielders – Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (APR FC), Ally Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Andrew Butera (APR FC), Jean Claude Iranzi (APR FC), Eric Ngendahimana (Police FC), Djuma Nizeyimana (Kiyovu Sports).

Attackers – Muhadjili Hakizimana (APR FC), Jimmy Mbaraga (APR FC). Jean Paul Uwimbabazi (Kirehe FC)

Group H of the qualifiers feature four teams – Côte d’Ivoire, Guinéa, Central African Republic and Rwanda.

Guinea and CAR are joint leaders of Group H with 3 points each.

Cote d’Ivoire, AFCON champions in 2015, and Rwanda, are bottom without a point after one round of matches.