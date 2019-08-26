Rwanda names squad against Seychelles for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Published on 26.08.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s coach Vincent Mashami, on Monday released a provisional squad of 25 players ahead of their first-leg clash against the Seychelles in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.The match is scheduled to be played on September 5 before Rwanda hosts the decider at Kigali Stadium on September 10.

Following is the provisional list of the players:

Goalkeepers: Umar Rwabugiri (APR FC), Yves Kimenyi (Rayon Sports) and Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Colorado Rapids, USA), Salomon Nirisarike (FC Tubize, U Bubiligi), Thierry Manzi (APR FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Emery Bayisenge (Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh) and Eric Iradukunda (Rayon Sports).

Midfiels: Andrew Butera (APR FC), Kevin Muhire (Misr El Makkasa, Egypt), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium), Niyonzima Haruna (AS Kigali) and Jean Claude Iranzi (Rayon Sports).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Petro Atletico, Angola), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Emirates Club, EAU), Justin Mico (Police FC), Ernest Sugira (APR FC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC) and Patrick Sibomana (Young Africans, Tanzania).

It is expected that Rwanda national team will enter residential camp on Thursday where they will be training twice a day at Amahoro Stadium located in Remera, a suburb of Kigali city