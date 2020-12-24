International › APA

Rwanda: Nomination process for local elections suspended due to new Covid-19 alert

Published on 24.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The nomination process for all people seeking to stand as candidates in upcoming local elections in Rwanda has been cancelled by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) over new COVID-19 fears, an official source confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.The  statement issued by NEC said that as with the latest guidelines by  health officials, we all need to do the right thing to beat the virus as  quickly as possible.

The new change comes after Rwanda’s Local  Government ministry announced in last October the organisation of local  elections for officials from district to village level in February next  year.

The latest local leaders’ elections were held in October 2017.

It  is expected that the election at the village and cell levels will be by  lining up behind candidates, while for sector and district levels they  will be by secret ballot.

Normally, local government officials from district to village level have a five-year term for a maximum of two mandates.

The  grassroots elections include those of advisory councils from the cell  level to the district level.

The advisory council then elects the  executive committee members at the district level.

Rwanda has 30 districts in total.

