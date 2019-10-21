International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda not invited to attend meeting on Kigali-Kampala relations

Published on 21.10.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Rwanda still hasn’t gotten a formal invitation to participate in the Angola-led Ad Hoc Commission in Kampala with an attempt to normalise deteriorating relations between Kigali and Kampala, reports said on Monday.The  reaction by Rwandan officials comes after latest reports by some media  in Kampala have confirmed that Uganda has set the date for second  meeting with Rwanda.

The above meeting was the follow-up to the  previous one which took place in Kigali last month where Rwanda and  Uganda’s ministers for foreign affairs and those in charge of internal  affairs, as well as heads of intelligence held a consultative meeting to  normalise the deteriorating relations between the two countries

Reacting  to these reports by Ugandan media , Rwandan minister of Stlast monate  in charge of East African affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe stressed that it  was weird to learn this through Ugandan newspapers.

“We were not consulted on any date and  Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs hasn’t received any invitation,” he said.

The  meeting is a follow up on the agreement signed by both countries in  Luanda, Angola last month aimed at resolving the ongoing stand-off.

As  a result of latest strained relations between the two countries, Rwanda  advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda claiming that Ugandan  authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing  and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Authirities in Kampala were   also accused of hosting, sponsoring, and facilitating terrorist groups –  more specifically Rwanda National Congress- RNC and The Democratic  Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda FDLR – that have declared war on  Rwanda.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top