Rwanda not invited to attend meeting on Kigali-Kampala relations

Rwanda still hasn’t gotten a formal invitation to participate in the Angola-led Ad Hoc Commission in Kampala with an attempt to normalise deteriorating relations between Kigali and Kampala, reports said on Monday.The reaction by Rwandan officials comes after latest reports by some media in Kampala have confirmed that Uganda has set the date for second meeting with Rwanda.

The above meeting was the follow-up to the previous one which took place in Kigali last month where Rwanda and Uganda’s ministers for foreign affairs and those in charge of internal affairs, as well as heads of intelligence held a consultative meeting to normalise the deteriorating relations between the two countries

Reacting to these reports by Ugandan media , Rwandan minister of Stlast monate in charge of East African affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe stressed that it was weird to learn this through Ugandan newspapers.

“We were not consulted on any date and Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs hasn’t received any invitation,” he said.

The meeting is a follow up on the agreement signed by both countries in Luanda, Angola last month aimed at resolving the ongoing stand-off.

As a result of latest strained relations between the two countries, Rwanda advised its citizens against traveling to Uganda claiming that Ugandan authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Authirities in Kampala were also accused of hosting, sponsoring, and facilitating terrorist groups – more specifically Rwanda National Congress- RNC and The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda FDLR – that have declared war on Rwanda.