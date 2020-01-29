Rwanda Okays nuclear power deal with Russia

Rwanda’s cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame has endorsed a draft law providing guidelines on an agreement signed recently with Russia to advance the use of nuclear energy for “peaceful purposes,”, an official source revealed in Kigali on Wednesday.The nuclear agreement between Kigali and Moscow lays ground for the establishment of the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) with the latest technology of a 10 MW pool- type reactor in Rwanda.

Similar cooperation agreements have been signed between Russia and other neighbouring countries including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, it said.

Reports indicate that Rwanda has already initiated another round negotiations to purchase Russian missile defense systems, as reported by the Russian press, as well as signed agreements to develop a military simulation and training centre in Kigali.

In the meanwhile, the endorsed agreement stipulates that the centre will feature six multi-purpose sections; Research Reactors and Lab Complex, Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Multipurpose Irradiation Center, and Radiobiology Laboratory and Greenhouse.

Other sections will include an Education and Training Complex and a Radiation Material Science Complex.

The sectors to be impacted by the development include medical research, energy, agriculture, security, industry and exploration, education, geology and the environment, it said.