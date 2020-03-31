Rwanda on high alert as DR Congo confirms first CONVID-19 case

Rwanda has strengthened its preventive measures after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Tuesday in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.There are fears that the virus can spread to the Rwandan city of Gisenyi because it is the neighbouring town to Goma in spite of the presence of health workers and the measures put in place to contain the outbreak by the authorities in Kinshasa.

As of Tuesday, Rwandan health officials have identified 75 confirmed cases after five persons tested positive to COVID-19. The Ministry of health said that all the patients were receiving treatment and that they were in stable condition in an isolated health facility.

According to Heath Ministry, the country has about 1,200-suspected cases, which are being monitored and quarantined.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Rwandan health officials have urged the public to observe all preventive measures announced by the government, especially, washing of hands regularly and maintaining physical distance of at least one metre from other people.

The authorities have announced a 14-day countrywide lockdown and cautioned residents against visits and unnecessary movements upcountry and abroad.