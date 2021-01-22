Rwanda open training camp ahead of FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers

Rwanda’s national basketball team has started residential training ahead of the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers window 2 scheduled for February 17 to 21 in Tunisia, Sports sources revealed Thursday.Under the leadership of head coach Henry Mwinuka and his assistant Karim Nkusi, all players have undergone Covid-19 tests, and will stay in residential camp until the Afrobasket competition.

The development comes to help the team members train in the wake of government’s new Covid-19 preventive measures, where the city of Kigali was placed under lockdown and sports activities halted.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Hubert Bugingo Kabare, Shafi Habineza, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kagange, Elie Kaje, Prince Muhizi, , Diedonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Elias Ngoga and Pascal Niyonkuru. Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier Shyaka and Justin Uwitonze.

Foreign-based players:

Kenneth Herbert Gasana (USA), Jean Victor Mukama (Netherlands), Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Sweden) and Adonis Jovon Filer (USA).