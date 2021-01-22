International › APA

Rwanda open training camp ahead of FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers

Published on 22.01.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s national basketball team has started residential training ahead of the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers window 2 scheduled for February 17 to 21 in Tunisia, Sports sources revealed Thursday.Under the leadership of head coach  Henry Mwinuka and his assistant Karim Nkusi, all players have undergone  Covid-19 tests, and will stay in residential camp until the Afrobasket  competition.

The development comes to help the team members train  in the wake of government’s new Covid-19 preventive measures, where the  city of Kigali was placed under lockdown and sports activities halted.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Hubert  Bugingo Kabare, Shafi Habineza, Steven Hagumintwari, Kami Kagange, Elie  Kaje, Prince Muhizi, , Diedonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Elias Ngoga and  Pascal Niyonkuru. Bienvenu Niyonsaba, Jean Jacques Wilson  Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Marius Tresor Ntwari, Sedar Sagamba, Olivier  Shyaka and Justin Uwitonze.

Foreign-based players:

Kenneth Herbert Gasana (USA), Jean Victor Mukama (Netherlands), Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi (Sweden) and Adonis Jovon Filer (USA).

