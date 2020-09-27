Rwanda opts for gradual reopening of schools

International › APA

Published on 27.09.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Rwanda has opted for a gradual reopening of schools which were closed six months ago following an outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, APA can report on Sunday.One of the resolutions from the cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame decided that schools will resume in the coming weeks, according to an official statement shared with APA.

While the reopening will be a gradual process, the cabinet meeting resolved that a detailed reopening schedule and readiness assessment will be conducted and communicated by the Ministry of Education.

Since March, in-person classroom sessions have been prohibited in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Only some international schools and a few universities had adopted online learning.

“Schools will resume with a gradual reopening in the coming weeks based on levels of education. A detailed reopening schedule and readiness assessment will be conducted and communicated by the Ministry of Education” parts of the minute read.

The resumption of schools was initially scheduled for 1 September but it was postponed due to “technical and administrative reasons,” according to a senior official from the ministry.

As of Saturday, the East African nation recorded 4,811 COVID-19 cases, with 29 deaths and 3,091 recoveries, according to the ministry of Health.

