Rwanda orders closure of bars, restaurants over coronavirus concerns

Published on 22.03.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Saturday ordered closure of all bars and restaurants across the country effective by mid-night for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has been confirmed in 17 patients.The  statement issued by the Prime Minister office said the new decision  which also ban all motorbike in public transports especially in Kigali  also aims at limiting movement  of people travelling to and from Kigali  for many purposes including businesses.

Commenting on the new  decision, Rwandan Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije explained that   Restaurants have to close common areas and are encourage to provide  take-away for their clients.

By around mid-night Sunday, some  suburbs areas of Kigali turned the city into a ghost town with several  bars locked up and streets nearly empty.

The government has also  recently announced serious travel restrictions including halting all  passenger flights in and out of the country.

Among other  precautionary measures that every Rwandan should follow so as to help  tackle the pandemic include avoiding unnecessary travels upcountry and  frequently washing hands with soap and water to disinfect their hands  using sanitizer.

The new guidelines given by the ministry  stipulate that any Rwandan national of resident who arrive in the  country to self-quarantine for at least 14 days from the day of arrival.

