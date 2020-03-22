Rwanda orders closure of bars, restaurants over coronavirus concerns

Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Saturday ordered closure of all bars and restaurants across the country effective by mid-night for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) which has been confirmed in 17 patients.The statement issued by the Prime Minister office said the new decision which also ban all motorbike in public transports especially in Kigali also aims at limiting movement of people travelling to and from Kigali for many purposes including businesses.

Commenting on the new decision, Rwandan Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije explained that Restaurants have to close common areas and are encourage to provide take-away for their clients.

By around mid-night Sunday, some suburbs areas of Kigali turned the city into a ghost town with several bars locked up and streets nearly empty.

The government has also recently announced serious travel restrictions including halting all passenger flights in and out of the country.

Among other precautionary measures that every Rwandan should follow so as to help tackle the pandemic include avoiding unnecessary travels upcountry and frequently washing hands with soap and water to disinfect their hands using sanitizer.

The new guidelines given by the ministry stipulate that any Rwandan national of resident who arrive in the country to self-quarantine for at least 14 days from the day of arrival.