Rwanda outfit part ways with Brazilian coach

Brazilian football coach Robertinho Oliveira Gonçalves has seen his contract extension by Rwanda’s defending champions Rayon Sports rejected a few days after it was previously confirmed, a sport source revealed to APA Wednesday in Kigali.Robertinho who was very confident of an extension last week was left shocked when the club announced they were not retaining him, a top manager of the club said on condition of anonymity

The Brazilian coach who helped Rayon Sports defend the Azam Premier League title last season, was expected to be paid $5,500 monthly under the rejected contract that was signed with a target to qualify the club to the advanced stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilian coach admited it was a difficult decision to leave his favourite team.

In the meanwhile, Rayon Sports football club said it was now on finding replacements of Robertinho backroom staff ahead of the crucial match of the second leg of CAF Champions League qualifiers against Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman.

The second-leg will be played on the weekend of 23-25 August in Khartoum.

Both Rayon Sports FC and Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman failed to find a breakthrough as they settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Kigali last Sunday.

The winner on aggregate will face either Nigeria’s Enyimba FC or Burkinabe side Rahimo in the second round for a place in the group stage.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that a total of 62 teams will participate in the 2019/2020 Champions League, which will run from 9 August 2019 to 30 May, 2020.