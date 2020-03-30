Rwanda: Over 100 arrested for breaking curfew

The authorities in Rwanda have arrested more than hundred people for allegedly violating a curfew and will be quarantined for 14 days, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera confirmed on Monday.Those arrested were placed in quarantine centres and could be sentenced for jail terms and heavy fines, the senior Police Officer told Rwanda Television without specifying the number.

During the lockdown, Rwandan government has warned that people caught breaking the rules would be quarantined for 14 days and could also face up to one year in prison.

Since last week, the Rwanda National Police exhorted the public to observe the curfew imposed amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak to limit the spread of the pandemic, as positive cases nearly doubled to 70 on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health requests the public to keep observing the restrictions and other measures that were taken by the government in the context of avoiding a further spread of Covid-19.

Health sector workers, journalists as well as security and military officials and individuals with special assignments will be exempted from the curfew, according to the order issued by the Ministry of Local Administration.

In order to limit the further spread of the virus, the ministry said flights in and out of the country will be halted, including those of the national carrier – RwandAir.

The move comes after it emerged that most of the cases were imported.