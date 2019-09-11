Rwanda: Over 30 kg of cannabis impounded near DRC border

Rwandan Police on Wednesday seized over 30kg of cannabis at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and arrested a woman after crossing from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.The spokesperson of the police in Western Province, Emmanuel Kayigi said the anti-narcotics officers were tipped off about a woman attempting to cross the border from Eastern DR Congo frequently traffics packaged contrabands and deliver them to a group based on the Rwandan side.

“The suspect was arrested by police and 30 kilograms of cannabis intercepted on the spot,” Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Kayigi said.

Some narco experts say cannabis has become a major source of income for thousands of farmers in Eastern DRC in recent years

Although marijuana farming is illegal in DR Congo, the country may be producing more cannabis than almost any other African nation, they assert.

In June this year , the Rwandan Ministry of Health forwarded a bill to parliament , seeking to legalize the use of marijuana and other narcotics to be used strictly for medical purposes.

Rwandan officials believe that the purpose of the newly approved bill is to contribute to the protection of the population while ensuring that drugs and psychotropic substances are exclusively available for scientific and medical use.