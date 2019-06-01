Rwanda passport cost to increase in July

The price of a Rwanda passport will rise from Frw 50,000 ($55 USD) to Frw 75,000 ($85 USD) from July, the Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration revealed Friday.According to the directorate, an adult’s passport which currently costs about $55 would rise up to $85.

The new cost is in respect of the new electronic passport that will be introduced in July 2019, a statement by the dirctorate said.

For children, the cost of passport will be reduced from $55 down to $30, according to the statement.

By introducing tarriff, Rwanda is emphasizing to issue electronic passports to her citizens in a move immigration officials say will enhance the security of the country’s travel document.

An e-Passport contains an electronic chip bearing the same information that appears on the ordinary passport’s biodata page including the holder’s name, date of birth, among other biographic data.

It also contains a biometric (biological data) identifier, which allows prompt and effective verification of the holder.