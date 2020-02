The Followings are 1/8 round fixtures for Rwanda Peace Cup 2020 for which the first round will be played from 19-20 February while the return leg is scheduled from 2-3 March 2020:Rayon Vs Mukura VS

APR Vs Kiyovu

Gorilla Vs Gicumbi

Musanze Vs Muhanga

Police Vs Aspor

Etincelle Vs Sunrise

Rutsiro Vs AS Kigali

Marines Vs Vision

Peace Cup winners represent Rwanda in the CAF Confederation Cup.