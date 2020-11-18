Rwanda places 6,741 new teachers at primary level

Rwanda’s education officials have finished the first exercise of the new teacher’s recruitment and placement at primary and secondary level, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Tuesday.The placement involved 3,732 for Pre-primary and primary teachers compared to the required 18,039 teachers, meaning 14,307 are still needed in the nex phases.

In the secondary schools, 2,673 teachers have been placed in their respective schools compared to the required 6,371.

This means that other 3,698 teachers are still required.

For the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) 336 teachers have also been placed in respective schools where they applied to teach.

This brings the number of teachers who recently obtained a job to 6,741 in pre and primary schools, secondary and TVET schools.

“The teacher’s placement was delayed, but it has been successfully finished. Teachers were placed depending on the schools they requested to teach and their respective districts. We are able to correct past mistakes,” Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education said.

As schools gradually reopen, the country is building 22,500 new classrooms to make sure that in the new normal, the ratio of students to teachers would be of acceptable standards.

To reduce the student-teacher ratio, the government needs to recruit about 29,000 teachers after the reopening of all schools.