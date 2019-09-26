International › APA

Rwanda poised for first batch of African migrants

Published on 26.09.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The first batch of 75 African refugees and asylum seekers from Libya will arrive in Kigali Thursday evening, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali.A senior official in the  Rwanda’s Ministry in charge of Emergency Management said all asylum seekers will arrive aboard a chartered plane, and will touch down at  Kigali International Airport on Thursday evening.

“On  arrival, the refugees will be hosted at an emergency lakeside transit  facility, Gashora Transit Centre, located in Bugesera District, outside  the City of Kigali,” Olivier Kayumba, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry said.

Reports indicate that the evacuation will be done  on voluntary basis with persons eligible to benefit from the centre  include refugees recognised by UNHCR Libya, asylum-seekers registered  with UNHCR Libya, children and youth at risk registered as refugees, as well as spouses and children of asylum-seekers and refugees.

Rwanda,  the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the African Union (AU) have signed  earlier this month a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a  transit mechanism for evacuating refugees and asylum seekers out of  Libya.

According to the agreement, Rwanda will receive and  provide protection to refugees and asylum-seekers, as well as others  identified as particularly vulnerable and at-risk, who are currently  being held in detention centres in Libya, and they will be transferred  to safety in Rwanda on a voluntary basis.

In 2017, the Rwandan government  made the commitment following damning revelations that tens  of thousands of people from across Africa were not only stranded in  Libya after their failed bid to reach Europe but many of them were being  subjected to slavery.

Estimates by the United Nations indicate  that almost 5,000 migrants are in detention in Libya, about 70 percent  of whom are refugees and asylum seekers, with most of them having been  subjected to different forms of abuse.

Thousands of migrants are  being held in government-run detention centres in Libya, according to  humanitarian agencies in the North Africa region.

Scores have died over the past few years while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea  to European countries in hope for better lives.

Rwanda is now working with the African Union (AU), the Libyan government and other partners on the planned relocation of African migrants stranded in the  North African country amid reports that the first batch of 500 is set to  arrive.

