Rwanda poised for first ever powdered milk factory

TRIOMF East Africa – a joint venture firm owned by a South African and few Rwandan investors announced Monday the establishment of the first ever powdered milk factory by December 2020 as a move to boost profit for the country’s livestock industry.The announcement comes at a time when the latest official statistics indicate that revenues from livestock and livestock products increased from Rwf260 in 2017 ($ 286 million USD) to Rwf 301 billion ($330 million USD) in 2018 driven by government subsidies.

According to Antoine Juru Munyakazi, Executive Chairman of TRIOMF East Africa, the construction of the plant will take a year for the factory to be operational with the installed capacity to process 252,000 litres per day.

The planned factory will also be the first of its kind in Rwanda in that it will be producing powered milk, something that is unprecedented in the country, it said.

The government put subsidies on livestock inputs such as vaccines AI inputs, and animal feed storage facilities, etc.

The government also put some tax exemptions on livestock -related activities such import and value added tax.

According to recent data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo and Tanzania are the leading export destinations for Rwandan milk and milk products.