Rwanda poised for World Cancer Day

Rwanda is set to observe World Cancer Day on Sunday with a series of events aimed to raising awareness and helping in the prevention of the disease and support for patients.A statement issued Saturday by the ministry of Health in Kigali said that at the occasion people will also be educated on cancer prevention and how to conduct monthly self-breast examination, and if possible, free breast clinical exam for women.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost half of the most common types of the disease can be prevented.

In Rwanda, cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths, the statement said.

As part of prevention and control campaigns, cancer surgery services have been created at Rwanda Military Hospital, University Teaching Hospitals, the King Faisal Hospital and Butaro District Hospital (North), it said.

In addition to that treatment of cervical precancerous lesions is available in 20 provincial and district hospitals, according to the same source.

According to official estimates, the most frequent cancers in Rwanda are those with possible infectious aetiologies- liver cancer (12 percent), cervical cancer (12 percent) and stomach cancer (9 percent).