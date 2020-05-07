International › APA

Rwanda Police arrest 2,900 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Published on 07.05.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

At least 2,900 people were arrested by Rwanda National Police in the last two for violating a country-wide lockdown curfew imposing everyone to wear mask in public places and be at home at least before 8.00 pm ( 6.00 pm GMT), a police source revealed Thursday in Kigali.Since last Monday, all 2900 violators were temporarily detained  before being released, according to the Police Spokesperson,  Commissioner John Bosco Kabera.

The nationwide  lockdown was imposed in Rwanda since 21 March before Rwanda announced   new measures relaxing lockdown earlier this week.

As  the country starts lifting the lockdown measures to avoid some economic  consequences, various services in the public and private sectors have  been allowed to resume their activities but people should only travel  for “essential” work if they can’t work from home.

In  addition, major companies would be expected to introduce shift working  to ensure physical distancing, according to the new official  instructions.

Most hotels and restaurants will  be allowed to open for limited hours but bars will remain closed and all  means of transport including individual vehicles or public buses and  motorbikes are not allowed especially in Kigali city.

Religious  services and all gatherings are not permitted until further notice. All  school activities will remain closed until September, it said. 

In  a related development,  Rwanda has confirmed seven new cases of  coronavirus, bringing the total recorded positive cases to 268 with one  new recovered patient as of Wednesday.

It is expected that the two-week period of easing of lockdown which started earlier this week a

will serve for health officials to determine whether or not the process will be continued.

