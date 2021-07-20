Rwanda Police arrests former senior municipality official over illicit enrichment

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have arrested the former City of Kigali One Stop Centre, Benon Rukundo pending investigation on illicit enrichment, a police source revealed Monday in Kigali.RIB spokesperson, Dr Thierry Murangira explained that the arrested senior municipality official could not explain the origin of several million in income he made while in charge of issuing construction permits.

According to initial investigations, the suspect had issued construction permits to projects that did not conform to the Kigali City master plan.

In 2013, municipal authorities in Kigali drew up a master plan to improve the city’s environment while also trying to promote social inclusion, sustainable economic development and access to civic facilities.

Kigali’s population is expected to almost triple to about 3 million people by 2030.

The authorities have pledged that the city’s numerous informal settlements, where the majority of residents live, will be a thing of the past by 2040 and have embarked on large-scale slum clearance.

In Rwanda, when a civil servant misses the deadline to declare their assets, the Ombudsman asks their respective institution to sanction disciplinary action against them provided for in the general statutes of public service.

However, banks might also notify competent authorities of illicit enrichment if they think there is suspicious activity on the account of the concerned civil servant.