Rwanda police chief holds talks with Malawi counterpart

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Rwanda National Police (RNP) holds talks with his Malawian counterpart, Dr. George Kainja to discuss further strengthening cooperation between the two Police forces, a statement obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali said.IGP Dr. Kainja and his delegation are in Rwanda for a five-day bilateral visit aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) as defined in the Memorandum of Understanding between the two

institutions.

During the visit, Dr. Kainja and his delegation visited the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District (East) where they toured various wings of the School as well as the range ground and the Formed Police Units (FPU) Training base camp.

The school also conducts other specialized courses in areas of gender based violence and road traffic, refresher courses among others.

In February 2017, Malawi and Rwanda entered into a bilateral extradition treaty.

The Treaty solemnizes the agreement between Malawi and Rwanda for the reciprocal extradition of offenders.

Following the treaty, Malawian authorities extradited in January 2019,Vincent Murekezi, one of the key Genocide suspect who has been in custody in the southern African country since 2016.

Murekezi, who was serving a jail sentence for fraud-related charges in Malawi, was deported to Rwanda to complete his sentence courtesy of a prisoner exchange agreement signed between RCS and Malawi Prisons.