Rwanda police deployed to help COVID-19 fight amid lockdown

Rwanda National Police has deployed several hundred of men in uniforms Tuesday across the country to help health officials fight the coronavirus outbreak as the country begins a second week national lockdown which was announced on 22 March.Reports by Rwandan Health officials indicate that there are 70 detected infections across the country so far. As lockdown enters the second day of second week, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera warned public that sports activities including morning runs on streets are prohibited during the 2-week lockdown the country is undergoing as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The orders are very clear; people should only move out of their homes when they are going for essential things such as healthcare, foodstuff as well as those authorized to go for varied essential duties,” the senior police officer said. Police said restrictions, including punishment for those who flout rules, needed as people ignored previous warnings. During lockdown period, Rwanda had already shut down restaurants and bars, closed schools and church services

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 168 countries and territories.