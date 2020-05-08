International › APA

Rwanda Police investigates ‘suicide’ grenade attack

Published on 08.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda Police said Friday it has launched an investigation into the motives behind a possible suicide attack late Thursday night at a busy at a busy hairdressing salon in Bumbogo, a suburb of Kigali city where a suspected terrorist killed himself leaving 11 other people wounded.The attack, which left two people  seriously injured, occurred around 8.00 pm (18:00 GMT) late Thursday  night before just a few minutes before a curfew imposed by authorities  as part of COVID-19 lockdown period.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing  a man showing an object, believed to be a stick-grenade, through the  window of the packed hairdressing salon that then exploded.

The man was then killed by a explosive device, an eyewitness told APA in Kigali.

In  a statement earlier, police said that the attacker entered the salon  and proceeded to occupy the seat from where he was to get a haircut, but  then told his barber that he had something in his pocket which he tried  to show the barber.

In the meanwhile, Rwanda National Police  (RNP) confirmed  Friday that seven out of the 11 people who were injured  by a grenade explosive were discharged from hospital.

The suspect is described as a 25 year-old man  who is a resident in nearby area.

