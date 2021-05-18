International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda: Pop star’s pre-trial detention hearing adjourned

Published on 18.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

A court in the Rwandan capital on Tuesday postponed a hearing on the pre-trial detention of famous pop singer Joshua Tuyishime, better known by his stage name Jay Polly.Tuyishime, who is accused of illegal stimulant possession, will remain in custody until the new decision on pre-trial hearing on May 20, the court said in a statement.

The singer has been in detention since April this year after the police found a quantity of marijuana in his home located at Kibagabaga, a suburb of Kigali.

In August 2018, Jay Polly was sentenced to five months behind bars for assaulting his wife.

Upon his arrest, Jay Polly denied the accusations but later cooperated in a statement, explaining that he beat his wife because he was drunk, before apologising to her over what happened.

Jay Polly started his music career with a group called Tuff Gang to which he is still a member.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top