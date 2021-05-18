Rwanda: Pop star’s pre-trial detention hearing adjourned

A court in the Rwandan capital on Tuesday postponed a hearing on the pre-trial detention of famous pop singer Joshua Tuyishime, better known by his stage name Jay Polly.Tuyishime, who is accused of illegal stimulant possession, will remain in custody until the new decision on pre-trial hearing on May 20, the court said in a statement.

The singer has been in detention since April this year after the police found a quantity of marijuana in his home located at Kibagabaga, a suburb of Kigali.

In August 2018, Jay Polly was sentenced to five months behind bars for assaulting his wife.

Upon his arrest, Jay Polly denied the accusations but later cooperated in a statement, explaining that he beat his wife because he was drunk, before apologising to her over what happened.

Jay Polly started his music career with a group called Tuff Gang to which he is still a member.