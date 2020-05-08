Rwanda provides emergency relief to flood victims

International › APA

Published on 08.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Following the widespread flooding triggered by heavy rains that killed 72 people in several parts of the country earlier this week, the Rwanda Governmet embarked Friday on the distribution of a relief comprising a envelope of 100, 000 Rwf (About $110 USD) as emergency assistance to affected families who lost their loved one in the disaster.Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi,  Governor  of Rwanda’s Northern Province, which was among the mostly affected by  the disaster said that apart from the amount given to assist families  affected i burial arrangement, other  allocated assistance consist of  essential relief items including food, safe water, emergency shelter  kits, blankets, hygiene kits, and jerry cans, a senior local  administrative authority in Musanze district said.

Earlier this  week, Rwanda witnessed weather disturbances triggering a series of heavy  rains, landslides and floods in seven mountainous districts across  North, West and Southern Provinces of the country.

The flooding  has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure including mai roads  connecting the capital city Kigali to these remote rural provinces,  farmlands and livestock, hampering the ability of the affected  populations to access essential services whilst also disrupting their  livelihoods.

The most seven affected mountanious districts are  Musanze, Gakenke and Rulindo in the North, Muhanga in the South and  Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu in Western Province.

Reports  indicate that apart from  72 people who have died as a result of latest  disaster,  the downpour destroyed 91 houses and 5 bridges, and washed  away hectares of land planted with various crops.

