Rwanda provides emergency relief to flood victims

Following the widespread flooding triggered by heavy rains that killed 72 people in several parts of the country earlier this week, the Rwanda Governmet embarked Friday on the distribution of a relief comprising a envelope of 100, 000 Rwf (About $110 USD) as emergency assistance to affected families who lost their loved one in the disaster.Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, Governor of Rwanda’s Northern Province, which was among the mostly affected by the disaster said that apart from the amount given to assist families affected i burial arrangement, other allocated assistance consist of essential relief items including food, safe water, emergency shelter kits, blankets, hygiene kits, and jerry cans, a senior local administrative authority in Musanze district said.

Earlier this week, Rwanda witnessed weather disturbances triggering a series of heavy rains, landslides and floods in seven mountainous districts across North, West and Southern Provinces of the country.

The flooding has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure including mai roads connecting the capital city Kigali to these remote rural provinces, farmlands and livestock, hampering the ability of the affected populations to access essential services whilst also disrupting their livelihoods.

The most seven affected mountanious districts are Musanze, Gakenke and Rulindo in the North, Muhanga in the South and Ngororero, Rubavu and Nyabihu in Western Province.

Reports indicate that apart from 72 people who have died as a result of latest disaster, the downpour destroyed 91 houses and 5 bridges, and washed away hectares of land planted with various crops.