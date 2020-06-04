Rwanda publishes COVID-19 guidelines for mining industry

International › APA

Published on 04.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) on Thursday issued guidelines for a mandatory code of practise to companies in the mining sector.Miners are now obligated to implement a  code of practice that complies with “any relevant guidelines and  instructions issued by [the] government”, it said.

These include  putting mechanisms in place to protect health and safety of the  employees at the site as well as establishing risk assessment mechanism  to identify any risk or hazard to the safety and health in the mining  activities

All mining companies are also asked to provide all  workers with Personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygienic supplies,  the statement said.

Since it has been noticed that every time the  tunnel doesn’t have enough air, experts believe that this situation can  cause the virus to remain inside the tunnel and this can spread the  virus among the workers in case there is an infected person.

As  part of prevention measures, mining companies have been asked to put  adequate ventilation in the tunnel to avoid suffocation, it said.

Latest  reports by the ministry of Health indicate that Rwanda has 397  confirmed cases of the virus including 271 recoveries and two fatalities  across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in last March.

