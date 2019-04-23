Rwanda, Qatar sign several bilateral deals

Published on 23.04.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Tuesday concluded a three-day visit to Rwanda.During the visit, Rwanda and Qatar signed four cooperation agreements that cover four sectors including culture, sports, tourism and business events with aviation travel and logistic.

The visit comes after Rwandan President Paul Kagame visited Qatar in November last year when the two countries signed notherset of agreements on accelerating economic cooperation.

In March this year, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani paid a courtesy call on his Rwandan counterpart and their discussions focused on how best to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Qatar is represented in Rwanda by its mission in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, while Rwanda is represented in the Gulf state through its mission in the United Arab Emirates.

Since March 2012, Qatar Airways operates daily flights between Doha.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Kigali on Sunday on a three-day visit to Rwanda.