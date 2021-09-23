International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda ranked Africa’s 4th most attractive investment destination

Published on 23.09.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwanda has been positioned as the continent’s fourth-most attractive investment destination, according to RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa 2021 report.The ranking is due to the country’s strong economic performance where it has notably moved up the ranking to be the fourth from the ninth place last year.

Egypt came first, Morocco and South Africa, second and third respectively while following Rwanda are Botswana, Ghana and Mauritius in descending order.

The key pillars of national economy include tourism, transport and trade.

Business operating environment as part of the approach aimed at offering a strong basis for investors targeting real assets in an economy or looking to expand businesses that rely on physical infrastructure.

As of the end of 2020, Rwanda had registered 172 investment projects, valued at $1.2 billion despite the Covid-19, which slowed business activity, Rwanda Development Board statistics show.

Commenting on the ranking Daniel Kavishe, RMB Africa economist and author of the publication said that new approaches were adopted to create a new set of rankings that incorporated some of the unavoidable Covid-19-induced challenges.

For the indicators used, Kavishe said that fiscal score methodology was important as it indicates how governments respond to Covid-19, it said.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top