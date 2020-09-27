International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda readies to curb ozone-depleting gases

Published on 27.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda has embarked on reducing its use of ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), where by the country managed to reduce by 54%, the importation of these harmful gases, official sources said on SundayMartine Uwera, the National Focal Point of Montreal  Protocol, said that Rwanda has reduced the importation of  chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) from 4.1 tonnes in 2010 to 1.89 tonnes  currently.

“We have reduced ozone depleting substances by 54 per  cent and there is still a gap of 2.21 tonnes which we seek to phase out  by 2030,” she said.

Rwanda aims to eliminate HFCs and other  global warming gases from its refrigeration and air-conditioning  industries, in keeping with the 2016 Kigali Amendment, a global pledge  to gradually phase down HFCs.

The Kigali Amendment to the 1987  Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer was adopted  by the 197 signatories of the protocol in 2016, and took effect on Jan.  1, 2019.

The effects of ozone layer depletion on human beings  include skin cancer, risk of cataract, weakened human immune systems,  DNA damage and lung diseases as ultraviolet radiations disturb  biomolecules such as lipids, proteins and nucleic acids.

If not  phased out, the substances could pose different effects risks which  include food shortage as the radiations disturb developmental and  physiological processes that decrease the productivity of crops as well  as loss of wildlife since ozone depletion lead to a loss of plant  species and reduce global food supply.

“Currently new appliances  such as fridges that use ozone depleting substances are not allowed to  be imported,” the Rwandan official said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top