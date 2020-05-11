Rwanda readies to repatriate hundreds stranded nationals in UAE

Hundreds of Rwandan nationals who are stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amidst the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic will be repatriated this week, a dipplomatic source revealed Monday in Kigali.Reports said that members of the Rwandan diaspora in different emirates of UAE including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah who were stranded after the country shut down all economic activities are part of the group to be

repatriated this week.

Due to the situation in UAE, Rwandans who have been working and living in Dubai have wished to return home and wait until the situation stabilises, the Rwandan Ambassador to UAE, Emmanuel Hategeka said.

It is expected that all passengers will be medically tested and those symptomatic of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board from UAE.

The passengers will also be screened on arrival in Rwanda and quarantined in the government arranged facilities, including in hotels, for 14 days.

The Rwandan government has previously announced plans to begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from since COVID-19 outbreak that was followed by lockdown measures in March this year.

As part of these measures, Rwanda Flag carrier, RwandAir has operated two flights from Amsterdam (Netherland), London (UK) and Brussels (Belgium) to bring back around hundreds of Rwandan nationals stranded in these European countries, amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In the meanwhile, Rwanda Health officials reported Sunday four new confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 284.

Official reports indicate that 140 people have been discharged from hospitals since the detection of first case on 21 March.